Tatiana Portela, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tatiana Portela, NP

Tatiana Portela, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Great Neck, NY. 

Tatiana Portela works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tatiana Portela's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Great Neck
    560 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 482-0600
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Moshe Engel — Nov 28, 2019
    About Tatiana Portela, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538569405
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tatiana Portela, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tatiana Portela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tatiana Portela has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tatiana Portela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tatiana Portela works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Tatiana Portela’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Tatiana Portela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tatiana Portela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tatiana Portela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tatiana Portela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

