Tatyana Tools, ARNP

Rheumatology
2.2 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tatyana Tools, ARNP

Tatyana Tools, ARNP is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. 

Tatyana Tools works at Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tatyana Tools' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Clare
    11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 205, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Tatyana Tools, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1073746103
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tatyana Tools, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tatyana Tools is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tatyana Tools has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Tatyana Tools has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tatyana Tools works at Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Tatyana Tools’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Tatyana Tools. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tatyana Tools.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tatyana Tools, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tatyana Tools appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

