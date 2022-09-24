Taube Levitt, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taube Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Taube Levitt, MFT
Offers telehealth
Taube Levitt, MFT is a Counselor in Irvine, CA.
Transition Care Telemetry Inc.15615 Alton Pkwy Ste 450, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 716-9905
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Taube has been amazing with our adolescent. She has always been engaged and present with what he was saying to her regarding struggles with anxiety, OCD, school, family, and gender dysmorphia. My teen feels more like himself than ever before, likes himself, and is better equipped to deal with life's inevitable challenges and conflicts.
- Counseling
- English, Afrikaans
- 1073786083
Taube Levitt accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Taube Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Taube Levitt speaks Afrikaans.
11 patients have reviewed Taube Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Taube Levitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taube Levitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taube Levitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.