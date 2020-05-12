See All Counselors in Columbia, SC
Taurus Sanders, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Taurus Sanders, LPC is a Counselor in Columbia, SC. 

Taurus Sanders works at Integrity Counseling & Wellness in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrity Counseling & Wellness
    810 Dutch Square Blvd Ste 205, Columbia, SC 29210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 250-6456
  2. 2
    1103 Belleview St Ste 107, Columbia, SC 29201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 600-6265

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Select Health of South Carolina
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    J. Epps — May 12, 2020
    About Taurus Sanders, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942549647
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Taurus Sanders, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taurus Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Taurus Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Taurus Sanders works at Integrity Counseling & Wellness in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Taurus Sanders’s profile.

    Taurus Sanders has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Taurus Sanders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taurus Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taurus Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

