Tawnya Meeks-Modrzejewski, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Tawnya Meeks-Modrzejewski, FNP-BC

Tawnya Meeks-Modrzejewski, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Tawnya Meeks-Modrzejewski works at Caremore Touch in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tawnya Meeks-Modrzejewski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Caremore Touch
    7091 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 298-7532
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

About Tawnya Meeks-Modrzejewski, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477836971
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tawnya Meeks-Modrzejewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tawnya Meeks-Modrzejewski works at Caremore Touch in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Tawnya Meeks-Modrzejewski’s profile.

Tawnya Meeks-Modrzejewski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tawnya Meeks-Modrzejewski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tawnya Meeks-Modrzejewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tawnya Meeks-Modrzejewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

