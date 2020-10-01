Taylor Currall, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taylor Currall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Taylor Currall, PA-C
Overview
Taylor Currall, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Sullivan University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.
Taylor Currall works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Health Specialists- Endocrinology945 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 497-5929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Novant Health Endocrinology - Shallotte512 Village Rd Ste 205, Shallotte, NC 28470 Directions (843) 897-8608
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Select Health of South Carolina
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient and knowledgeable, really took her time with me. Taylor even called me to discuss my plan of treatment.
About Taylor Currall, PA-C
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1306328588
Education & Certifications
- N/A
- Sullivan University
- Coastal Carolina University
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Taylor Currall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Taylor Currall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taylor Currall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taylor Currall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.