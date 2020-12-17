Taylor Eves is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taylor Eves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Taylor Eves
Offers telehealth
Overview of Taylor Eves
Taylor Eves is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK.
Taylor Eves works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Taylor Eves' Office Locations
-
1
Warren Clinic Dermatology6565 S Yale Ave Ste 1200, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-3376
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Taylor Eves?
Listened, answered my questions. Has a warm bedside manner and is easy to talk to. Very good experience.
About Taylor Eves
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1225428063
Frequently Asked Questions
Taylor Eves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Taylor Eves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Taylor Eves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Taylor Eves works at
6 patients have reviewed Taylor Eves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Taylor Eves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taylor Eves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taylor Eves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.