Dr. Taylor Flannagan, DC
Overview
Dr. Taylor Flannagan, DC is a Chiropractor in Birmingham, AL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1021 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 870-3911
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My back really hurt. Hobbled in left as a new woman! Magic
About Dr. Taylor Flannagan, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Flannagan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flannagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Flannagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flannagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flannagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flannagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.