Taylor Lesniak, FNP-C

Pain Management
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Taylor Lesniak, FNP-C

Taylor Lesniak, FNP-C is a Pain Management Specialist in Gainesville, GA. 

Taylor Lesniak works at Thrive Orthopaedics Gainesville in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA, Decatur, GA and Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Taylor Lesniak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    1498 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste A, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 257-2547
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Duluth
    3500 McClure Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 476-3636
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    505 Irvin Ct Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 257-2547
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Thrive Orthopaedics
    1340 14th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 257-2547
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Injection
Steroid Injection
Steroid Treatment
Joint Injection
Steroid Injection
Steroid Treatment

Treatment frequency



Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Steroid Treatment Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Taylor Lesniak, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700351855
Frequently Asked Questions

Taylor Lesniak, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taylor Lesniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Taylor Lesniak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Taylor Lesniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Taylor Lesniak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Taylor Lesniak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taylor Lesniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taylor Lesniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

