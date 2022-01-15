Taylor Reed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Taylor Reed, ARNP
Overview of Taylor Reed, ARNP
Taylor Reed, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Taylor Reed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Taylor Reed's Office Locations
-
1
Cmnty. Hlth. Assoc. Spokane Perry St. Clnc.817 S Perry St Unit B, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 444-8200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Taylor Reed?
Taylor has been my PCP for several years. She has been so compassionate, understanding and patient with all of my needs. She has gone above and beyond to help treat my chronic health concerns, and is always very easily accessible. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a fantastic primary care physician.
About Taylor Reed, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124535042
Frequently Asked Questions
Taylor Reed accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Taylor Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Taylor Reed works at
2 patients have reviewed Taylor Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Taylor Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taylor Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taylor Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.