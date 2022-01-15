See All Nurse Practitioners in Spokane, WA
Taylor Reed, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Taylor Reed, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Taylor Reed, ARNP

Taylor Reed, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA. 

Taylor Reed works at CHAS Health in Spokane, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Taylor Reed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cmnty. Hlth. Assoc. Spokane Perry St. Clnc.
    817 S Perry St Unit B, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 444-8200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Taylor Reed?

    Jan 15, 2022
    Taylor has been my PCP for several years. She has been so compassionate, understanding and patient with all of my needs. She has gone above and beyond to help treat my chronic health concerns, and is always very easily accessible. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a fantastic primary care physician.
    Ashley C. — Jan 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Taylor Reed, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Taylor Reed, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Taylor Reed to family and friends

    Taylor Reed's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Taylor Reed

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Taylor Reed, ARNP.

    About Taylor Reed, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124535042
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Taylor Reed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Taylor Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Taylor Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Taylor Reed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taylor Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taylor Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Taylor Reed, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.