Taylor Riggs accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Taylor Riggs, PA-C
Overview
Taylor Riggs, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Amarillo, TX.
Taylor Riggs works at
Locations
RHN Medical & Dental Group3113 Ross St, Amarillo, TX 79103 Directions (806) 374-7341Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Taylor Riggs, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1336690320
Frequently Asked Questions
