Taylor Short has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Taylor Short, FNP-C
Overview of Taylor Short, FNP-C
Taylor Short, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH.
Taylor Short works at
Taylor Short's Office Locations
-
1
Neighborhood Health Association313 Jefferson Ave, Toledo, OH 43604 Directions (419) 720-7883
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Taylor Short?
About Taylor Short, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447736939
Frequently Asked Questions
Taylor Short works at
Taylor Short has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Taylor Short.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taylor Short, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taylor Short appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.