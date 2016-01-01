See All Physicians Assistants in Littleton, CO
Taylor Simmons, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Taylor Simmons, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Taylor Simmons, PA

Taylor Simmons, PA is a Physician Assistant in Littleton, CO. 

Taylor Simmons works at Altitude Family & Internal Medicine in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Lee Maloney, PA-C
Lee Maloney, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Taylor Simmons' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Altitude Family & Internal Medicine
    13402 W Coal Mine Ave Ste 230, Littleton, CO 80127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 730-2167

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Taylor Simmons?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Taylor Simmons, PA
How would you rate your experience with Taylor Simmons, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Taylor Simmons to family and friends

Taylor Simmons' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Taylor Simmons

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Taylor Simmons, PA.

About Taylor Simmons, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023572088
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Taylor Simmons, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taylor Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Taylor Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Taylor Simmons works at Altitude Family & Internal Medicine in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Taylor Simmons’s profile.

Taylor Simmons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Taylor Simmons.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taylor Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taylor Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Taylor Simmons, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.