Taylor Tope has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Taylor Tope, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Taylor Tope, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK.
Taylor Tope works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 491-3762Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Taylor Tope?
I would recommend Dr. Tope, she is very professional and I think that gets lost on some folk, but I found her to be pleasant too. I haven’t had any issues so far!
About Taylor Tope, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972955185
Frequently Asked Questions
Taylor Tope accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Taylor Tope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Taylor Tope works at
12 patients have reviewed Taylor Tope. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Taylor Tope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taylor Tope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taylor Tope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.