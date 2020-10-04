See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Manchester, NH
Dr. Tea Pasholli, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Tea Pasholli, OD

Dr. Tea Pasholli, OD is an Optometrist in Manchester, NH. 

Dr. Pasholli works at Merrimack Vision Care in Manchester, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pasholli's Office Locations

    Merrimack Vision Care
    2075 S Willow St Ste 2, Manchester, NH 03103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 644-6100
    Eye See Vision Care LLC
    87 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 935-5966

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 04, 2020
She was so kind and attentive to my concerns. I have a history of eye disease in my family so after I moved I was hesitant to go to a new doctor. That fear subsided as soon as I had my first appointment with Dr. Pasholli. She has a natural way of making you feel at ease. I most definitely recommend her to others
Tina R. — Oct 04, 2020
Photo: Dr. Tea Pasholli, OD
About Dr. Tea Pasholli, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Albanian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1700446135
