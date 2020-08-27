Teasha Kaepernick, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teasha Kaepernick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teasha Kaepernick, PA
Overview of Teasha Kaepernick, PA
Teasha Kaepernick, PA is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New London, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Arcadia University and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Teasha Kaepernick works at
Teasha Kaepernick's Office Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care New London1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 308-4683Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care- Appleton820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4684Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
ThedaCare Physicians Waupaca710 Riverside Dr, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (920) 282-4750Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teasha Kaepernick?
She listened, she took affirmative action, pain is gone, she is a blessing, would put my recommendation at way more stars than 5!
About Teasha Kaepernick, PA
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1922014406
Education & Certifications
- Arcadia University
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Teasha Kaepernick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Teasha Kaepernick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teasha Kaepernick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teasha Kaepernick works at
4 patients have reviewed Teasha Kaepernick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teasha Kaepernick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teasha Kaepernick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teasha Kaepernick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.