Interventional Pain Medicine
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Ted Chaka, MPA

Ted Chaka, MPA is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. 

Ted Chaka works at Abilene Sports Medcn/Orthopdc in Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ted Chaka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abilene Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
    2074 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 698-3865

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Spine
Chronic Pain Syndrome
Interventional Pain Management
Arthritis of the Spine
Chronic Pain Syndrome
Interventional Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 16, 2022
    This was my first visit so I will continue to leave reviews as progress happens. I have been under pain management care since 1995 after two emergency surgeries and it has kept me at a normal use of my body. I was told this would be a lifetime thing. I have accepted that because it works for me. I lost my pain management doctor 3 years ago and stopped receiving treatment. Now I am back to where I was and have to start all over. Dr. Chaka seemed to know how to relieve the pain until my MRI comes in to show him the damage. I took the meds he gave me and the pain subsided to the point I can now walk without crying. I imagine when my MRI comes back we can do injections and pain med maintenance as I have done for 26 years. He is my new doctor now. I hope he continues to care for my problem to keep me moving smoothly. Once we get MRI results and treatment, I will review again. For right now he gets 5 stars!
    Pat Smith — Jan 16, 2022
    About Ted Chaka, MPA

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780613414
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ted Chaka, MPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ted Chaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ted Chaka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ted Chaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ted Chaka works at Abilene Sports Medcn/Orthopdc in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Ted Chaka’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Ted Chaka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ted Chaka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ted Chaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ted Chaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

