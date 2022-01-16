Ted Chaka, MPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ted Chaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ted Chaka, MPA
Overview of Ted Chaka, MPA
Ted Chaka, MPA is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX.
Ted Chaka works at
Ted Chaka's Office Locations
Abilene Sports Medicine and Orthopedics2074 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 698-3865
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit so I will continue to leave reviews as progress happens. I have been under pain management care since 1995 after two emergency surgeries and it has kept me at a normal use of my body. I was told this would be a lifetime thing. I have accepted that because it works for me. I lost my pain management doctor 3 years ago and stopped receiving treatment. Now I am back to where I was and have to start all over. Dr. Chaka seemed to know how to relieve the pain until my MRI comes in to show him the damage. I took the meds he gave me and the pain subsided to the point I can now walk without crying. I imagine when my MRI comes back we can do injections and pain med maintenance as I have done for 26 years. He is my new doctor now. I hope he continues to care for my problem to keep me moving smoothly. Once we get MRI results and treatment, I will review again. For right now he gets 5 stars!
About Ted Chaka, MPA
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1780613414
Frequently Asked Questions
Ted Chaka works at
9 patients have reviewed Ted Chaka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
