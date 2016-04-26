Dr. Ted Young, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Young, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young's Office Locations
- 1 3732 Lakeside Dr Ste 200, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 826-1244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Hometown Health Plan
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young is a great guy. He worked with me even though my problem was unusual. He worked very hard to help me. I have had may MD's looking at my case. Most have accused me of being a hypochondriac, but Dr. Young found problems. Now that I have the hard evidence thanks to Dr. Young, I should be able to get better treatment.
About Dr. Ted Young, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New Yourk University Medical Center Rusk Institute
- New York University-Bellevue Medical Center
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- UCSF FRESNO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
