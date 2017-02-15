Teegan Ogiela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Teegan Ogiela, APRN
Teegan Ogiela, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Danbury, CT.
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Finally a psychiatric provider who cares. Always attentive, compassionate and kind.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609217058
