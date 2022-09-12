See All Clinical Psychologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Temperance Johnson, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Temperance Johnson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. Johnson works at MARTHA MANQUERO BUTLER MD in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctor Manquero-butler Mht LLC
    1316 N Yarbrough Dr Ste 1A, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 201-2606

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attachment Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • TriWest Champus

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 12, 2022
    She have help me greatly that is Unimaginable
    Madrid — Sep 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Temperance Johnson, PHD
    About Dr. Temperance Johnson, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518369354
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Temperance Johnson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at MARTHA MANQUERO BUTLER MD in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

