Tenesa McCaskill-Gainey, NP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Tenesa McCaskill-Gainey, NP

Tenesa McCaskill-Gainey, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.

Tenesa McCaskill-Gainey works at Oak Street Health Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tenesa McCaskill-Gainey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Winston-Salem
    2668 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7159
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Tenesa McCaskill-Gainey's Office & Staff

    About Tenesa McCaskill-Gainey, NP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1225454689
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
