Tenille Schlachter, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tenille Schlachter, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in East Grand Rapids, MI.
Tenille Schlachter works at
Locations
SHMG Family Medicine - East Grand Rapids2249 Wealthy St SE Ste 110, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 391-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Tenile is always caring and takes her time with you.
About Tenille Schlachter, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811327307
Frequently Asked Questions
Tenille Schlachter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tenille Schlachter accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tenille Schlachter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tenille Schlachter works at
20 patients have reviewed Tenille Schlachter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tenille Schlachter.
