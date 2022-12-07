See All Counselors in Bannockburn, IL
Teresa Ammirati, LCPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Teresa Ammirati, LCPC

Counseling
3.2 (26)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Teresa Ammirati, LCPC is a Counselor in Bannockburn, IL. 

Teresa Ammirati works at Lakeside Psychology & Counseling Srvcs in Bannockburn, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeside Psychology & Counseling Srvcs
    2213 Lakeside Dr, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 217-9381
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Teresa Ammirati?

    Dec 07, 2022
    She worked with me and members of my family throughout the years. She will be direct with you, but she also values you and your time. She cares deeply - is fair, honest, genuine and highly professional. We have referred many people to her -- because she and her team do an amazing job -- especially when providing therapy during Covid has been so hard for so many therapists. She was always there --for us. She has a hugh heart -- with amazing insights! Great family and couples therapist for us -- and others!
    Phylice — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Teresa Ammirati, LCPC
    How would you rate your experience with Teresa Ammirati, LCPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Teresa Ammirati to family and friends

    Teresa Ammirati's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Teresa Ammirati

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Teresa Ammirati, LCPC.

    About Teresa Ammirati, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124182308
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Ammirati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresa Ammirati works at Lakeside Psychology & Counseling Srvcs in Bannockburn, IL. View the full address on Teresa Ammirati’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Teresa Ammirati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Ammirati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Ammirati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Ammirati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Teresa Ammirati, LCPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.