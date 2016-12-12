Teresa Collett, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Collett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresa Collett, PSY
Teresa Collett, PSY is a Psychologist in Silverdale, WA.
Accountable Future9951 Mickelberry Rd NW Ste 127, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (888) 868-6952
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Collett is very knowledgable in ptsd and power and control dynamics. She is the best. My son has been seeing her for several years and he looks forward to his sessions with her. She makes him feel empowered and understood.
- Alliant International University
Teresa Collett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Collett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
