Overview of Teresa Colunga, FNP-C

Teresa Colunga, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix.



Teresa Colunga works at Marana Health Center in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.