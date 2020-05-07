See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Teresa Colunga, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Teresa Colunga, FNP-C

Teresa Colunga, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix.

Teresa Colunga works at Marana Health Center in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Teresa Colunga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MHC West Side Clinic
    2202 W Anklam Rd, Tucson, AZ 85709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 616-6790

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Asthma
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 07, 2020
    Very informed. She knew I had cancer just from talking to me. But did not tell me as she knew I needed to remain calm. Sent me to a wonderful Gynecologist who confirmed it. I am very grateful and thankful I am seeing her for my medical care. ?
    — May 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Teresa Colunga, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023359429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Corazon Integrated Health Services
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mariposa Community Health Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Phoenix
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Colunga, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Colunga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Teresa Colunga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Teresa Colunga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresa Colunga works at Marana Health Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Teresa Colunga’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Teresa Colunga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Colunga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Colunga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Colunga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

