Teresa Colunga, FNP-C
Overview of Teresa Colunga, FNP-C
Teresa Colunga, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix.
Teresa Colunga's Office Locations
-
1
MHC West Side Clinic2202 W Anklam Rd, Tucson, AZ 85709 Directions (520) 616-6790
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very informed. She knew I had cancer just from talking to me. But did not tell me as she knew I needed to remain calm. Sent me to a wonderful Gynecologist who confirmed it. I am very grateful and thankful I am seeing her for my medical care. ?
About Teresa Colunga, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023359429
Education & Certifications
- Corazon Integrated Health Services
- Mariposa Community Health Center
- University of Phoenix
- GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Colunga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Colunga accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Colunga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresa Colunga speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Teresa Colunga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Colunga.
