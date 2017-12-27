Teresa Day, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresa Day, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Teresa Day, NP
Teresa Day, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC.
Teresa Day works at
Teresa Day's Office Locations
-
1
Sheperd Street Clinic500 Shepherd St, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresa Day?
Terry is such a wonderful NP. She is always quick to answer my calls & help me any with appointments when ever needed. Don't have any complaints.
About Teresa Day, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447495007
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Day has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Day accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresa Day works at
6 patients have reviewed Teresa Day. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Day.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.