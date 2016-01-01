Teresa Diggs, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Diggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresa Diggs, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Teresa Diggs, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yadkinville, NC.
Teresa Diggs works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates305 E Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055 Directions (336) 619-8195
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresa Diggs?
About Teresa Diggs, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1194907568
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Diggs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Diggs accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Teresa Diggs using Healthline FindCare.
Teresa Diggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresa Diggs works at
5 patients have reviewed Teresa Diggs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Diggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Diggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Diggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.