Teresa Folts, NP
Overview of Teresa Folts, NP
Teresa Folts, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Teresa Folts' Office Locations
- 1 1445 Portland Ave Ste 208, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 339-9121
Ratings & Reviews
Terri is an excellent nurse practitioner in the office of Dr. T Mathew. I was SO happy to see her when I was in the ER with BP issues.. She was familiar with my heart history and saw to it that an angiogram was performed.. I would like to remain a patient of hers at RGH. Dr. T Mathew has just retired and she is seeking a position to continue her work at RGH. I wish I could be informed of where she goes, so that I can follow.
About Teresa Folts, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558579060
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Folts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Teresa Folts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Folts.
