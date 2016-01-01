Teresa Gilliland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Gilliland, FNP-C
Overview of Teresa Gilliland, FNP-C
Teresa Gilliland, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD.
Teresa Gilliland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Teresa Gilliland's Office Locations
-
1
Peninsula Allergy & Asthma Associates, PA Milford, DE 19963201 Pine Bluff Rd Ste 28, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (302) 422-6451
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresa Gilliland?
About Teresa Gilliland, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255799540
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Gilliland accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Gilliland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresa Gilliland works at
2 patients have reviewed Teresa Gilliland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Gilliland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Gilliland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Gilliland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.