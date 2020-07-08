See All Clinical Psychologists in Waynesboro, VA
Clinical Psychology
Overview

Dr. Teresa Harmon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Waynesboro, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin|University of Wisconsin / Madison.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    29 Stoneridge Dr Ste 105, Waynesboro, VA 22980 (540) 942-5155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Computer Addiction Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
IBS Associated With Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Amotivational Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Physical Disability Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 08, 2020
    She's the best psychologists I've been to. The office hours are late evenings which works perfect with my schedule. She and her receptionist are very nice.
    — Jul 08, 2020
    About Dr. Teresa Harmon, PHD

    Clinical Psychology
    41 years of experience
    English
    1851314678
    Education & Certifications

    Veterans Administration Medical Center / Milwaukee Wi|Waukesha Meml Hosp-Med Col Wisc
    University Of Wisconsin|University of Wisconsin / Madison
