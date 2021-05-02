Dr. Teresa Hughes, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Hughes, PHD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Hughes, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
Pathfinders Psychological and Psychiatric Services8626 Tesoro Dr Ste 490, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 202-0100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hughes has been a blessing for my family. Extremely professional and kind hearted, which is exactly what I need. Thank you for all you do.
About Dr. Teresa Hughes, PHD
- Psychology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1033181136
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr Lackland Afb
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- United States Air Force Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.