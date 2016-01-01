See All Psychologists in Florence, KY
Psychology
Teresa Izquierdo, PSY is a Psychologist in Florence, KY. 

Teresa Izquierdo works at Counseling and Diagnostic Center, LLC in Florence, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling and Diagnostic Center, LLC
    7315 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042
  2. 2
    Forward Focus
    236 Main St Ste 4, Florence, KY 41042

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan

    About Teresa Izquierdo, PSY

    Psychology
    English
    1043349749
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    Xavier University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Izquierdo, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Teresa Izquierdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Teresa Izquierdo works at Counseling and Diagnostic Center, LLC in Florence, KY.

    Teresa Izquierdo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Izquierdo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Izquierdo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Izquierdo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

