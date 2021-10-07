Teresa Jagoda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Jagoda, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Teresa Jagoda, FNP-C
Teresa Jagoda, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fall River, MA.
Teresa Jagoda works at
Teresa Jagoda's Office Locations
Trumed Inc.528 Newton St, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 675-1522
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Honesty, wisdom and integrity - exactly what I ask for in a primary care provider. Thank you for everything so far, Teresa! Here's to many more years of health!
About Teresa Jagoda, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942656111
