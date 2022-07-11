Teresa Kelly accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Kelly
Overview
Teresa Kelly is a Counselor in Germantown, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2022 Exeter Rd Ste 1, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 626-7111
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Gayle listened to me, asked the right questions, gave me the tools I needed, and held me accountable for using them. I would recommend her as a counselor to anyone seeking a caring, engaged professional therapist.
About Teresa Kelly
- Counseling
- English
- 1427226497
Frequently Asked Questions
