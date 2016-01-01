See All Counselors in Clearwater, FL
Teresa Mack, LMHC

Counseling
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Teresa Mack, LMHC is a Counselor in Clearwater, FL. 

Teresa Mack works at Firstlight Homecare of Pinellas County Fl in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Firstlight Homecare of Pinellas County Fl
    2750 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 102E, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 709-7751
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Teresa Mack, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508274044
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Mack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresa Mack works at Firstlight Homecare of Pinellas County Fl in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Teresa Mack’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Teresa Mack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Mack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Mack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Mack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

