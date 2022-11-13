Teresa Morris, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresa Morris, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Teresa Morris, LCSW is a Social Worker in East Prairie, MO.
Teresa Morris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ferguson Medical Group320 N Lincoln St, East Prairie, MO 63845 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresa Morris?
Teresa is extremely helpful, knowledgeable, understanding and caring. I would recommend her to anyone in need of care.
About Teresa Morris, LCSW
- Social Work
- English
- 1023387677
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Morris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Teresa Morris using Healthline FindCare.
Teresa Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresa Morris works at
5 patients have reviewed Teresa Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.