Teresa Mousermccracken, MA
Overview
Teresa Mousermccracken, MA is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Great Falls, MT.
Teresa Mousermccracken works at
Locations
Lone Wolf Counseling, LLC1601 2nd Ave N Ste 208, Great Falls, MT 59401 Directions (406) 590-1550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Enjoyed the personable attitude and excellent people skills. Mouser has a way about her that allows easy connections and has incredible knowledge of the psychological methods she uses. She is responsive and helpful.
About Teresa Mousermccracken, MA
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1851651863
Education & Certifications
- Rio Salado Community College
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Mousermccracken accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Mousermccracken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresa Mousermccracken works at
3 patients have reviewed Teresa Mousermccracken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Mousermccracken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Mousermccracken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Mousermccracken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.