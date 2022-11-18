Teresa Nagel, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Nagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresa Nagel, FNP
Overview
Teresa Nagel, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Teresa Nagel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Immediate Convenient Care / Urgent Care - Cape Girardeau1702 N Kingshighway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresa Nagel?
She was very good with my son! He is on the spectrum and she was excellent with him on how she treated him!
About Teresa Nagel, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1417369331
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Nagel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Nagel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Teresa Nagel using Healthline FindCare.
Teresa Nagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresa Nagel works at
2 patients have reviewed Teresa Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Nagel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Nagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Nagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.