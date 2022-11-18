See All Family Doctors in Cape Girardeau, MO
Teresa Nagel, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Teresa Nagel, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Teresa Nagel, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. 

Teresa Nagel works at Immediate Convenient Care / Urgent Care - Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Immediate Convenient Care / Urgent Care - Cape Girardeau
    1702 N Kingshighway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Teresa Nagel?

    Nov 18, 2022
    She was very good with my son! He is on the spectrum and she was excellent with him on how she treated him!
    — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Teresa Nagel, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Teresa Nagel, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Teresa Nagel to family and friends

    Teresa Nagel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Teresa Nagel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Teresa Nagel, FNP.

    About Teresa Nagel, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417369331
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Nagel, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Nagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Teresa Nagel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Teresa Nagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresa Nagel works at Immediate Convenient Care / Urgent Care - Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Teresa Nagel’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Teresa Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Nagel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Nagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Nagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Teresa Nagel, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.