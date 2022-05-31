Teresa Novak, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresa Novak, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Teresa Novak, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Teresa Novak works at
Locations
Capital Medical Clinic4701 Normal Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 488-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always helpful and knowledgeable! Can’t find anyone better in Lincoln!
About Teresa Novak, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1487606463
Education & Certifications
- Unmc Pa Program Masters Program Distance Learning Objective
- not applicable
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Doane College
