Overview

Teresa Novak, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Teresa Novak works at Capital Medical Clinic in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.