Teresa Partin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Teresa Partin, LPC
Overview
Teresa Partin, LPC is a Counselor in Bedford, TX.
Teresa Partin works at
Locations
Texas Center for Behavioral Health1901 Central Dr Ste 506, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 685-8788
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Teresa Partin, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1659606283
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Partin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Teresa Partin works at
Teresa Partin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Partin.
