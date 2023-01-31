Teresa Stewart-Marable has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Stewart-Marable, CRNP
Overview
Teresa Stewart-Marable, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA.
Locations
Internal Medicine Associates of Abington500 York Rd Ste 203, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several visits with Teresa Marable when my primary physician was unavailable. I only have positive things to say about my visits with her. She listens VERY INTENTLY (giving me her full and undivided attention). She ordered appropriate test (bloodwork, radiology etc). She has a wonderful bedside manner and is extremely pleasant. I am very disappointed to find out that she is no longer with my practice. She will be a benefit to any practice she is with.
About Teresa Stewart-Marable, CRNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1063008480
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Teresa Stewart-Marable accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Stewart-Marable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
