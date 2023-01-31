See All Family Doctors in Jenkintown, PA
Teresa Stewart-Marable, CRNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Overview

Teresa Stewart-Marable, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. 

Teresa Stewart-Marable works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Jenkintown, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Associates of Abington
    500 York Rd Ste 203, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2023
    I have had several visits with Teresa Marable when my primary physician was unavailable. I only have positive things to say about my visits with her. She listens VERY INTENTLY (giving me her full and undivided attention). She ordered appropriate test (bloodwork, radiology etc). She has a wonderful bedside manner and is extremely pleasant. I am very disappointed to find out that she is no longer with my practice. She will be a benefit to any practice she is with.
    Anita Schafkopf — Jan 31, 2023
    About Teresa Stewart-Marable, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1063008480
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Stewart-Marable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresa Stewart-Marable works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Teresa Stewart-Marable’s profile.

    Teresa Stewart-Marable has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Stewart-Marable.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Stewart-Marable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Stewart-Marable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

