Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Teresa Torres, CNP

Teresa Torres, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Teresa Torres works at Optum - New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Teresa Torres' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optum - Center of Hearing - Gibson
    5400 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-3277
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Teresa Torres, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316398266
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Torres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Teresa Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresa Torres works at Optum - New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Teresa Torres’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Teresa Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

