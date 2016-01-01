Teresa Torres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Torres, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Teresa Torres, CNP
Teresa Torres, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Teresa Torres works at
Teresa Torres' Office Locations
Optum - Center of Hearing - Gibson5400 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Directions (505) 262-3277Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Teresa Torres, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316398266
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Teresa Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Torres.
