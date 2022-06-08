Teresa Workman, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Workman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresa Workman, LPCC
Overview
Teresa Workman, LPCC is a Counselor in Troy, OH. They specialize in Counseling, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North and Miami Valley Hospital South.
Locations
Upper Valley Outpatient Behavioral Health3130 N County Rd, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsTuesday9:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
LW is always pleasant but direct when needed. We get a lot accomplished during session. I come away with clear understanding of what I can apply to my life. I very much appreciate LW's guidance.
About Teresa Workman, LPCC
- Counseling
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1417252339
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Workman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Workman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Workman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Teresa Workman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Workman.
