Teresa Young, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Teresa Young, APRN

Teresa Young, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY. 

Teresa Young works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph London
Teresa Young's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics
    378 Thompson Poynter Rd, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 877-3990
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Teresa Young, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669671863
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Young, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Teresa Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Teresa Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresa Young works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics in London, KY. View the full address on Teresa Young’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Teresa Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
