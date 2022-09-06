Terese Selvage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Terese Selvage, MN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Terese Selvage, MN
Terese Selvage, MN is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM.
Terese Selvage works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Terese Selvage's Office Locations
-
1
Lori P Pearson Kramer901 W Alameda St, Santa Fe, NM 87501 Directions (505) 988-8869Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Terese Selvage?
She is knowledgeable, kind and most helpful. Good care.
About Terese Selvage, MN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205935004
Frequently Asked Questions
Terese Selvage accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terese Selvage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Terese Selvage works at
3 patients have reviewed Terese Selvage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terese Selvage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terese Selvage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terese Selvage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.