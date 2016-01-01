Teresita Castillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Teresita Castillo
Overview of Teresita Castillo
Teresita Castillo is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Teresita Castillo works at
Teresita Castillo's Office Locations
-
1
Bliss Cbpcc Phcy10460 Vista Del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 742-9722
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresita Castillo?
About Teresita Castillo
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356570543
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresita Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresita Castillo works at
2 patients have reviewed Teresita Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresita Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresita Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresita Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.