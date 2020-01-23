Teresita Stutzke, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresita Stutzke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresita Stutzke, PSY
Teresita Stutzke, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Goodyear, AZ.
Arizona Cares1616 N Litchfield Rd Ste 240, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 535-0879
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I love Dr. Terri. I'm not too sure about the last review. Two of our children are currently patients, and she is great with them! My husband and I also received services from her during a very difficult time in our marriage. Our relationship is stronger today because of her. She makes you feel comfortable opening up with your true feelings and offers great suggestions. She is a very caring individual and a great doctor.
About Teresita Stutzke, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1902856297
Teresita Stutzke accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
