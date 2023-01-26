Teri Duggan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teri Duggan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teri Duggan, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Teri Duggan, NP
Teri Duggan, NP is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Teri Duggan works at
Teri Duggan's Office Locations
WK Advanced Urology - Pierremont8001 Youree Dr Ste 850, Shreveport, LA 71115 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ArkLaTex Urology - Bossier City2300 Hospital Dr Ste 460, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Quick and caring
About Teri Duggan, NP
- Urology
- English
- 1992282719
Frequently Asked Questions
Teri Duggan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Teri Duggan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
32 patients have reviewed Teri Duggan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teri Duggan.
