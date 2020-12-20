See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Cypress, CA
Teri Middleton, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.8 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Teri Middleton, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cypress, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6101 Ball Rd Ste 306, Cypress, CA 90630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 236-9003
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Teri Middleton, MFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1871660266
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teri Middleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Teri Middleton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teri Middleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teri Middleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teri Middleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

