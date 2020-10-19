Teri Tyer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teri Tyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teri Tyer, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Teri Tyer, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Teri Tyer works at
Locations
Fountain Family Medicine12276 San Jose Blvd Ste 617, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 262-9075Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tyer is amazing. She's very understanding and cool mannered. Makes me feel very comfortable and unashamed.
About Teri Tyer, PA-C
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1629120811
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine
Teri Tyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Teri Tyer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Teri Tyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Teri Tyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
